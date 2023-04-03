 Skip to main content

Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ arriving in theaters worldwide in November before streaming on Apple TV+

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 3 2023 - 11:40 am PT
1 Comment
Napoleon AppleeTV

In March, it was reported that Apple was investing up to $1 billion annually on original movies for wide theatrical release, working in partnership with movie studios to handle the distribution.

Napoleon is the first film to arise out of this arrangement. Today, Apple Original Films announced that its Ridley Scott directed epic Napoleon will be released in cinemas worldwide on November 22. It will then stream on Apple TV+ later (date TBA).

Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as French emperor Napoleon, with his wife Josephine portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. The highly-anticipated movie is directed by Ridley Scott.

Apple itself does not have the internal resources or talent to handle releasing films in thousands of theaters worldwide, so it is partnering with established studios. For Napoleon, Apple is working with Sony Pictures Entertainment to handle the theatrical rollout.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is on the hunt for a long-term partner on theatrical releases. For now, it is making deals on a case-by-case basis.

Also on the Apple theatrical books this year is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, set for an October release. This came about as the film originated at Paramount, before Apple acquired the $200m film. Under the deal, Apple paid for production in exchange for rights to stream the film, while Paramount would manage a theatrical release.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.