Apple announces theatrical release date for highly-anticipated film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple TV+ today announced its theatrical release plans for its highly-anticipated film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonard DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemmons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and more.

The film will debut worldwide in theatres in October 2023. The title is the first Apple Original Film to have a wide theatrical run before heading to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in theaters in limited release on October 6, before being screened worldwide from Friday, October 20. A Cannes festival premiere in May is also rumored, but not yet confirmed.

Apple also did not confirm when the film would become available on Apple TV+; you can probably assume it will be on the service by Christmas, given the typical 45-day theatrical exclusivity window.

The theatrical distribution of Killers is being handled by Paramount, as the project originated at the studio. Paramount ultimately bailed due to Scorsese’s spiralling budgeted costs. Approximately three years ago, Apple swooped in to secure production rights to the film, taking on the estimated $200 million budget. As part of the deal, Apple and Paramount agreed a 10% distribution fee for the film’s theatrical run.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to spend about $1 billion annually on movies that will go to cinemas first, before hitting Apple TV+. The theory is that wide theatrical releases will help build buzz and awareness for these big-budget films before they hit streaming. Apple will also recoup some of the production costs through box office ticket sales.

Other upcoming titles this year likely destined for theatrical release include Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ and spy thriller ‘Argylle’.