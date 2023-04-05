 Skip to main content

Apple Pay promo offers free McNuggets at McDonald’s, here’s how to get ’em

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 5 2023 - 8:39 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Pay promo free McNuggest McDonald's

The latest Apple Pay promotion has been announced – free Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s. Read on for how long the promo is running and all the details to claim your free nuggets.

Apple shared the new promotion in an email with users today.

Order ahead and save. Get a free 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets® with any minimum $1 purchase in the McDonald’s app with Apple Pay, through April 11.*

With the generous $1 minimum, that means you could just grab a drink or fries and get the free McNuggets as your entree.

A few small caveats, McDonald’s locations do have to be “participating” restaurants, you’ll need to select the offer in the “Deals” section of the mobile app, plus opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s is the only business participating in this Apple Pay promo but Apple does highlight DoorDash, Gopuff, Grubhub, Seamless, and Uber Eats as convenient options for food delivery.

Full Apple Pay McDonald’s terms and conditions:

Offer valid through April 11, 2023, or while supplies last at participating U.S. McDonald’s. Must select offer from ‘Deals’ section of mobile app. Limit one per customer. Excludes tax. Must opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12