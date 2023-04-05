Apple Pay promo offers free McNuggets at McDonald’s, here’s how to get ’em

The latest Apple Pay promotion has been announced – free Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s. Read on for how long the promo is running and all the details to claim your free nuggets.

Apple shared the new promotion in an email with users today.

Order ahead and save. Get a free 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets® with any minimum $1 purchase in the McDonald’s app with Apple Pay, through April 11.*

With the generous $1 minimum, that means you could just grab a drink or fries and get the free McNuggets as your entree.

A few small caveats, McDonald’s locations do have to be “participating” restaurants, you’ll need to select the offer in the “Deals” section of the mobile app, plus opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s is the only business participating in this Apple Pay promo but Apple does highlight DoorDash, Gopuff, Grubhub, Seamless, and Uber Eats as convenient options for food delivery.

Full Apple Pay McDonald’s terms and conditions:

Offer valid through April 11, 2023, or while supplies last at participating U.S. McDonald’s. Must select offer from ‘Deals’ section of mobile app. Limit one per customer. Excludes tax. Must opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.