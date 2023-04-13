Apple TV+ growth slows in US while Netflix loses first place

A JustWatch research study revealed last month that Apple TV+’s global market share shrank in 2022 as the platform was overtaken by Paramount+. And according to a new report, Apple TV+ growth also slowed in the US – and Netflix lost the top spot in the ranking.

Streaming platforms ranking during Q1 2023

In new JustWatch research data seen by 9to5Mac, Apple TV+ remained responsible for 6% of the streaming platform market share in the US during the first quarter of 2023. The number is the same as in previous research results published in 2022. But while Apple TV+ barely grew, other streaming platforms gained more subscribers.

Netflix used to be the streaming platform with the most users in the US, but that has changed recently. In the latest ranking, Netflix is now in second place with 20% of the market share, coming right behind Amazon Prime Video with 21%. Another impressive growth was that of Paramount+, whose market share increased from 4% to 7%, overtaking Apple TV+.

During the first quarter of 2023, the number of Apple TV+ subscribers remained about the same. Something similar happened with HBO Max, which has dropped below Disney+ in the ranking. However, JustWatch notes that this scenario may soon change.

Prime Video remains the largest streaming platform in the US throughout Q1. Paramount+ overtook Apple TV+ after a solid earning quarter, but still trails the larger players. Disney+ and HBO Max remain locked in a tight battle for third place, but after losing subscribers in Q1, Disney+ may soon lose that race.

Right now, this is the market share situation for streaming platforms in the United States:

Amazon Prime Video: 21% Netflix: 20% Disney+: 15% HBO Max: 14% Hulu: 11% Paramount +: 7% Apple TV+: 6% Others: 6%

More about Apple TV+

Apple TV+ was launched with a small catalog of original movies and shows. Since then, the catalog has grown considerably but is still smaller than other platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, as both offer both original and licensed content.

Currently, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month in the US, but the service also comes included as part of the Apple One bundle.