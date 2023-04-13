Apple strikes multiyear deal for Canal+ subscribers to get Apple TV+ at no extra charge

In a significant announcement, Apple today announced a deal with French subscription TV provider Canal+, which will see Canal+ subscribers gain access to Apple TV+ at no extra charge.

Starting April 20, Canal+ subscribers simply open the Apple TV app on their set-top box to browse the TV+ catalog of original films and movies – no login or separate subscription required. Some Apple original titles will also be broadcast directly on Canal+’s premier channel.

Apple has worked with cable companies over the last few years to dramatically expand the distribution of Apple TV+ around the world, with the widening availability of the Apple TV app and liberal free trial promotions.

The Canal+ situation is different. Canal+’s customers will actually get access to the Apple TV+ service for free, essentially bundling Apple’s content library into Canal’s pay TV package. This will surely boost the reach and awareness of Apple TV+ to the French market, arguably more than any other move Apple has done to date.

The deal applies to customers in France and a few other European territories where Canal+ has a presence. In a statement to Variety, Apple SVP Services Eddy Cue described the deal as a long-lasting “true partnership.”

Cue emphasized the longevity of this multi-year alliance. “This is a true partnership. It’s not a promotion and it’s not a one time thing. It’s a many years thing and hopefully something that lasts for forever in my mind” said Cue.

Cue said that he does not expect to strike similar deals with other networks, describing the terms of the arrangement as a unique situation.

The deal is well-timed. Apple’s first French-language series, Liaison, premiered earlier this year in February. Its second French-language series, Drops of God, starts streaming on April 21.

Apple will also have a significant presence at the Cannes Film Festival next month, with the world premiere of its highly anticipated feature film Killers of the Flower Moon.