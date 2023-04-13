How to watch The Last Thing He Told Me TV show

The Last Thing He Told Me quickly became a bestselling novel in 2021. It is now adapted as a TV show streaming on Apple TV+, starring Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Here’s how to watch.

In the show, Jennifer Garner plays the lead role of Hannah. Hannah’s husband — Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, vanishes. He leaves behind a note that simply reads ‘Protect her’, presumably in reference to his 16-year-old stepdaughter. Hannah finds that she didn’t know her husband at all, and embarks on a quest to find the truth.

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are streaming now on Apple TV+. The rest of the seven episode season debut weekly, every Friday through May 19. The limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon under her Hello Sunshine production company banner. The show was created and adapted by Laura Dave, the author of the novel.

How to watch

The Last Thing He Told Me is available exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies. Get a free trial here for new Apple ID accounts.

You can watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app. Get the app on Apple devices, smart TVs, games consoles, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and more. You can also watch on PC or Android in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+

Also streaming today on the service is the new family series Jane. Next week, manga adaptation Drops of God premieres as well as Chris Evans and Ana de Armas rom-com action movie Ghosted.

Other notable releases upcoming in May include sci-fi series Silo, documentary feature Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and comedy series Platonic starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan. See everything coming to Apple TV+ here.