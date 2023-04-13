 Skip to main content

How to watch The Last Thing He Told Me TV show

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 13 2023 - 9:29 pm PT
0 Comments
The Last Thing He Told Me Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me quickly became a bestselling novel in 2021. It is now adapted as a TV show streaming on Apple TV+, starring Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Here’s how to watch.

In the show, Jennifer Garner plays the lead role of Hannah. Hannah’s husband — Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, vanishes. He leaves behind a note that simply reads ‘Protect her’, presumably in reference to his 16-year-old stepdaughter. Hannah finds that she didn’t know her husband at all, and embarks on a quest to find the truth.

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are streaming now on Apple TV+. The rest of the seven episode season debut weekly, every Friday through May 19. The limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon under her Hello Sunshine production company banner. The show was created and adapted by Laura Dave, the author of the novel.

How to watch

The Last Thing He Told Me is available exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies. Get a free trial here for new Apple ID accounts.

You can watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app. Get the app on Apple devices, smart TVs, games consoles, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and more. You can also watch on PC or Android in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+

Also streaming today on the service is the new family series Jane. Next week, manga adaptation Drops of God premieres as well as Chris Evans and Ana de Armas rom-com action movie Ghosted.

Other notable releases upcoming in May include sci-fi series Silo, documentary feature Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and comedy series Platonic starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan. See everything coming to Apple TV+ here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.