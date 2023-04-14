 Skip to main content

Apple TV launches multiview sports streaming tonight for beta users

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 14 2023 - 11:21 am PT
Quad box ESPN MultiCast on Apple TV

Via Tom’s Guide, Apple is tonight launching the rumored multiview feature for Apple TV sports streaming in beta. The feature will be available on today’s MLB Friday Night Baseball streams for customers using Apple TV 4K with the tvOS 16.5 beta.

The feature will also be available for the dozen MLS Season Pass games this weekend. Apple hasn’t officially announced when the Multiview feature will be available to everyone, although we can expect tvOS 16.5 to be out of beta within a month or so.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at the same time in a split-screen interface.

Start watching a game, and then within a video player, use the Add Game button to add another stream alongside it. The feature only works with games streamed by Apple through the TV app; right now, that means Friday Night Baseball or MLS soccer.

The addition of a multiview capability brings the Apple TV app up to par with other split-screen experienced offered by rival services like ESPN and fuboTV.

It will be particularly useful for MLS Season Pass subscribers, in which the league has about a dozen games scheduled for this Saturday, many of which overlap in their running times.

MLS Season Pass includes a hosted whip-around show called “MLS 360,” but many viewers prefer having control to tune into the live games of their choice and easily be able to switch between. The Multiview feature is the solution for those people.

