12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starts at $1,000 in Friday’s best deals, Twelve South HiRise Pro stand $84, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by the best price of the year on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro from $1,000. MacBook owners can also score the lowest price yet on Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro MacBook stand at $84, which rounds out today’s saving with Beats Studio Buds dropping to $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts at best price of the year

As the weekend rolls in, Amazon is now offering the most affordable price of the year on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now on sale starting at $1,000, you can secure the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration for a new 2023 low. It typically fetches $1,099 and now lands within $1 of the all-time low from November. Today’s price cut is $50 under our previous mention, as well, and comes joined by $99 discounts on two other storage capacities detailed below.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about right here.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro MacBook stand is a 9to5 favorite

Just after walking away impressed in our hands-on review, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro. This MacBook stand normally sells for $100, but now you can drop the price down to $84. This is one of the first chances to save across the board, particularly a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon at $16 off. We last saw it sitting at $88 in a limited-time sale back on April Fools’ Day, which marked it down for the first time.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds come in six colorways

Amazon is now offering Beats Studio Buds for $100 in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate, regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. It’s $20 under our previous March mention and comes within $10 of the year’s best price last set back in January. Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $50 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these land at the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the 2023 low.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]