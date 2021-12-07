Eve Room adds Thread radio to improve HomePod support and responsiveness over Wi-Fi

Eve Room has been a popular HomeKit product for many years, and a new version is now available that includes Thread support to improve its overall responsiveness over HomeKit and Wi-Fi.

“Thread has been a spectacular success for us, and in a not-too-distant future a Thread network in your house will be just as common as Wi-Fi”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “If you purchase an Eve product with Thread, like Eve Room, you’re making a sustainable, future-proof choice, as Thread is one of the natively supported standards in Matter, the common protocol backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, SmartThings/Samsung, Eve and many more.”

The upgraded Eve Room is one of the 10 Eve products that work with Thread technology. At a high-level, Thread excels as it is a purpose-made mesh networking protocol for HomeKit and smart home platforms with direct peer-to-peer communication and is self-maintaining and self-healing.

Key features of Eve Room:

Track volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home

Detect harmful VOC levels and send alerts over the Eve app and the Home app

Track the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone in the Eve app or the Home app

Joins your Thread network automatically / supports Bluetooth and Thread

No bridge or gateway needed

The new Eve Room can be purchased directly from Eve, but will soon be available on Amazon and from Apple.

