Eve Room adds Thread radio to improve HomePod support and responsiveness over Wi-Fi

Eve Room has been a popular HomeKit product for many years, and a new version is now available that includes Thread support to improve its overall responsiveness over HomeKit and Wi-Fi.
“Thread has been a spectacular success for us, and in a not-too-distant future a Thread network in your house will be just as common as Wi-Fi”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “If you purchase an Eve product with Thread, like Eve Room, you’re making a sustainable, future-proof choice, as Thread is one of the natively supported standards in Matter, the common protocol backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, SmartThings/Samsung, Eve and many more.”
The upgraded Eve Room is one of the 10 Eve products that work with Thread technology. At a high-level, Thread excels as it is a purpose-made mesh networking protocol for HomeKit and smart home platforms with direct peer-to-peer communication and is self-maintaining and self-healing.
Key features of Eve Room:
- Track volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home
- Detect harmful VOC levels and send alerts over the Eve app and the Home app
- Track the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone in the Eve app or the Home app
- Joins your Thread network automatically / supports Bluetooth and Thread
- No bridge or gateway needed
The new Eve Room can be purchased directly from Eve, but will soon be available on Amazon and from Apple.
