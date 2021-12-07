Eve Room adds Thread radio to improve HomePod support and responsiveness over Wi-Fi

- Dec. 7th 2021 6:00 am PT

Eve Room has been a popular HomeKit product for many years, and a new version is now available that includes Thread support to improve its overall responsiveness over HomeKit and Wi-Fi.

“Thread has been a spectacular success for us, and in a not-too-distant future a Thread network in your house will be just as common as Wi-Fi”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “If you purchase an Eve product with Thread, like Eve Room, you’re making a sustainable, future-proof choice, as Thread is one of the natively supported standards in Matter, the common protocol backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, SmartThings/Samsung, Eve and many more.”

The upgraded Eve Room is one of the 10 Eve products that work with Thread technology. At a high-level, Thread excels as it is a purpose-made mesh networking protocol for HomeKit and smart home platforms with direct peer-to-peer communication and is self-maintaining and self-healing.

Key features of Eve Room:

  • Track volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home
  • Detect harmful VOC levels and send alerts over the Eve app and the Home app
  • Track the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone in the Eve app or the Home app
  • Joins your Thread network automatically / supports Bluetooth and Thread
  • No bridge or gateway needed

The new Eve Room can be purchased directly from Eve, but will soon be available on Amazon and from Apple.

