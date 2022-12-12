Eve begins Matter rollout for Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion

Bradley Chambers

- Dec. 12th 2022 6:30 am PT

Eve Matter
0 Comments

Eve, the popular HomeKit product manufacturer, has announced that it will be releasing an optional firmware update for its Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion products, making them the first Thread products available on the market for the new Matter standard. This update will allow customers to connect their Eve products to the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem and, coming soon, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Existing owners of these devices can sign up for the Eve x Matter Early Access Program to get early access to the firmware update. One of the biggest benefits of the firmware update is that customers will not lose access to the custom features they have grown accustomed to using with HomeKit. Eve products will continue to offer unique functionality on HomeKit, so customers who decide to upgrade to Matter will still be able to use features like autonomous schedules, child locks, and advanced automations in the Eve and Apple Home apps.

To update their devices to Matter, customers will need a Thread Border Router capable Home Hub like a HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K (2nd gen.), or Apple TV 4K (3rd gen. 128 GB) connected to their Wi-Fi and updated to the latest version of tvOS. You will also need an iPhone or iPad running iOS/iPadOS 16.2 or later to upgrade the firmware on their Eve devices using the Eve iPhone app.

Matter builds on the existing HomeKit framework, adding support for new communication protocols like Thread and Bluetooth LE to enable a wider range of devices to connect to HomeKit. One of the key benefits of Matter is its ability to allow smart home devices to communicate directly with each other rather than having to go through a central hub or bridge. This will make it easier for devices to share information and respond to commands, resulting in a more seamless and efficient smart home experience.

Matter will also support the creation of “mesh networks” in which smart home devices can communicate with each other, even if they are not in range of a central hub. This will make it easier for smart home devices to stay connected and responsive, even in larger homes or homes with poor Wi-Fi coverage.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
Matter

Matter

About the Author

Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.