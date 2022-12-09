Apple now selling HomePod mini in Sweden and more countries

Earlier this week, Apple announced in a local press release that it would expand the availability of the HomePod mini to three more countries on December 13. And beating its own launch expectations, Apple is already selling HomePod mini in Sweden, Finland, and Norway.

HomePod mini now available in Sweden and more countries

While the original HomePod was only released in a small number of countries, Apple is now bringing the HomePod mini to more countries around the world. Now, customers in Sweden, Finland, and Norway can already order HomePod mini online.

Despite the official launch, the availability of the HomePod mini in these countries seems quite limited at the moment, and customers may have a hard time finding a unit available in local retail stores. According to the company’s website, the estimated shipping time for online orders is 4 to 6 weeks.

Here are the HomePod mini prices in each new country:

HomePod mini was introduced in 2020 as a cheaper alternative to the original HomePod, which was later discontinued by Apple. Apple’s small smart speaker has Siri and AirPlay built in, and it also works as a HomeKit hub for smart home accessories.

Last year, Apple introduced new colors to the HomePod mini, which is now available in black, white, blue, orange, and yellow. In the US, HomePod mini costs $99.

In addition to Sweden, Finland, and Norway, Apple has also confirmed that HomePod mini will arrive in South Africa on December 19, while Denmark and more countries will receive the product early next year.

H/T: Emir Nukic

