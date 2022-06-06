References to unreleased HomePod model found in iOS 16 beta

Filipe Espósito

- Jun. 6th 2022 6:21 pm PT

new homepod
0

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 16 to developers, and it comes with a bunch of new features – including a completely redesigned lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, iMessage improvements, and more. And it also hints at a new HomePod model that may be coming soon.

As discovered by 9to5Mac, there are references to an unreleased HomePod model hidden in the iOS 16 beta code. This HomePod is labeled internally as “AudioAccessory6,” while HomePod mini is “AudioAccessory5” and the original HomePod is “AudioAccessory1.”

Unfortunately the codes do not reveal any other details about this unreleased HomePod, but they do make it clear that iOS 16 is ready to support a new HomePod model.

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple has been working on a new HomePod, with plans to launch it in late 2022 or early 2023. The findings in the iOS 16 code corroborate Kuo’s report since any devices released within this time frame will run the iOS 16 software.

HomePod rumors

Not much is known about what new features there will be in the new HomePod. Kuo believes that “there may not be much innovation in hardware design,” which suggests that Apple will just upgrade the HomePod mini with better internal specifications.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple has been experimenting with HomePod prototypes combined with the Apple TV into a single product. However, it seems that this product is far from ready for the market. There are also rumors about the return of a bigger HomePod model.

It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is currently available as beta software for developers via the Apple Developer website. A public beta will be released next month, while the official release is expected this fall.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home music" and features a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch woofer and is powered by Apple’s A8 chip. The device acts as a standalone way for users to interact with Siri, Apple Music, and more.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.