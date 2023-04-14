Twitter Blue now selling bold and italics; longer tweets and videos

With all signs pointing to Twitter Blue failing to appeal to more than a fraction of one percent of users, Musk is trying some new features: the ability to use bold and italics in your tweets, an increase in maximum tweet length, and “hours long” video …

Twitter Subscriptions

Musk started by rebranding the monetization feature Super Follows as Subscriptions – with plans for Twitter to take a cut of your revenue after the first year.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15% and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume.

The tweet says that the social network will “help promote your work” – with no information on what form this may take – and that your content remains yours if you switch platforms.

Twitter users have to apply for access to Subscriptions, and some are reporting that the feature isn’t available in their country, while others say they saw the new name months ago, applied, and have heard nothing since.

Twitter Blue changes

The latest features were announced by the Twitter Write account.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features.

Initial reactions didn’t appear overly positive, with many saying that they already don’t read lengthy tweets.

bookmark this photo, you're going to need it. pic.twitter.com/tsnChgiqhJ — Pete Halvorsen (@petehalvorsen) April 14, 2023

And others poking fun at the deal.

Bold *and* italics for $8/month? Quite the package deal! — Brian Ries (@moneyries) April 14, 2023

Twitter have created a Twitter Blue detector!https://t.co/xUYWCD0GHY — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) April 14, 2023

It’s also worth noting that you can’t yet use bold and italics in the iOS app.

Yeah, I'm sure it will come to the mobile app – Musk was last seen roaming the corridors in search of an unfired iOS engineer … — benlovejoy (@benlovejoy) April 14, 2023

Photo: Bruno Martins/Unsplash