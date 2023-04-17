Poll: Which new feature do you want to see in watchOS 10?

Apple will announce several software updates in June at WWDC 2023. And while expectations for iOS 17 and macOS 14 are a bit low, recent reports suggest that the company will give big attention to watchOS 10 – the next major update to the Apple Watch operating system. Now we want to know what exactly our readers are expecting for watchOS 10.

Here’s what the rumors say about watchOS 10

The first watchOS was unveiled in 2014 along with the announcement of the very first Apple Watch. Since then, Apple has added a bunch of new features to the Apple Watch. Even so, the interface has remained pretty much the same since then.

But the hardware of the Apple Watch has also evolved a lot. Now with faster processors, more sensors, and larger screens, Apple seems to want to revamp watchOS to take advantage of all these improvements. At this point, it’s still a bit unclear how exactly the company will do this, but some recent reports give us a clue.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that watchOS 10 will bring “notable changes” to the Apple Watch user interface. In his latest newsletter on Sunday, Gurman once again said that watchOS 10 will be a major upgrade. According to the journalist, the software will come with “bigger enhancements.”

Since the next generation Apple Watch won’t be getting any major new features, Apple’s engineers are reportedly focused on adding new software features to watchOS.

The watchOS update will tell you most of what you need to know about the Apple Watch in 2023. That’s because hardware changes are expected to be minimal, so the operating system upgrade will be the focus.

What new features to expect for watchOS 10?

There are certainly a lot of new features that the company can add to watchOS, but it seems that the focus right now is on a new user interface – which has remained virtually untouched since watchOS 1. For users with the larger 45mm Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra, it’s notable that the system could be better optimized for these screen sizes.

There’s also the watchOS Home Screen. The first Apple Watch came with a grid view for apps, so that users could freely browse the icons of all installed apps. However, some users found it confusing and difficult to quickly find specific apps. Although the grid view is still there, Apple has added a new list view with watchOS 8, which is now the default view when you set up an Apple Watch as new.

It’s plausible to imagine that watchOS 10 will get a new Home Screen. More recently, a concept created by Parker Ortolani shows what it would look like if watchOS 10 had widgets and Live Activites.

With all this in mind, which new feature do you want to see most in watchOS 10? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below and also in the comments section.