 Skip to main content

Gurman: watchOS 10 to bring ‘notable changes’ to Apple Watch user interface

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 2 2023 - 6:03 am PT
7 Comments

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the next major version of watchOS — ostensibly watchOS 10 — is set to feature significant changes, including notable updates to the user interface.

watchOS 10 will be officially unveiled at WWDC in June. This week, Apple confirmed the conference will kick off on June 5, where its new operating systems announcements will also coincide with the launch of Apple’s first mixed-reality headset device.

The design of watchOS hasn’t changed much in recent years. The recent releases over the last few years have introduced iterative improvements to features like activity tracking and a handful of new watch faces.

Gurman believes that this year will be different, which is exciting prospect for Apple Watch users. The more major software update will be in contrast to a relatively minor year in terms of hardware. From the newsletter:

I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major.

Gurman previously said iOS 17 will have some nice-to-have features. A more significant update to Apple Watch hardware is expected to arrive next year, including the first Apple Watch to feature a micro-LED display.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.