Gurman: watchOS 10 to bring ‘notable changes’ to Apple Watch user interface

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the next major version of watchOS — ostensibly watchOS 10 — is set to feature significant changes, including notable updates to the user interface.

watchOS 10 will be officially unveiled at WWDC in June. This week, Apple confirmed the conference will kick off on June 5, where its new operating systems announcements will also coincide with the launch of Apple’s first mixed-reality headset device.

The design of watchOS hasn’t changed much in recent years. The recent releases over the last few years have introduced iterative improvements to features like activity tracking and a handful of new watch faces.

Gurman believes that this year will be different, which is exciting prospect for Apple Watch users. The more major software update will be in contrast to a relatively minor year in terms of hardware. From the newsletter:

I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major.

Gurman previously said iOS 17 will have some nice-to-have features. A more significant update to Apple Watch hardware is expected to arrive next year, including the first Apple Watch to feature a micro-LED display.