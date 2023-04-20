Zoom for iPhone update delivers Dynamic Island support, incoming call hiding, dark mode for Calendar

Zoom is out with an update for its iOS app with the headlining feature being support the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. Also arriving are some handy features like the option to hide incoming calls during a meeting, dark mode for Calendar, Zoom IQ Meeting Summary support, and more.

Zoom launched the Dynamic Island support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max today with version 5.14.5 of its iOS app. The company has not shared any images on its blog yet showing how the integration looks and works. But presumably it will make it smoother for multitasking during a meeting on iPhone.

More new features and capabilities for the Zoom on iPhone and iPad include:

New MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options including Zoom Mesh support

The update also fixes a number of bugs and minor issues.

The latest Zoom for iOS is available now as a free download from the App Store. I’ve installed the new update but I’ve yet to see the Dynamic Island support, are you seeing it live? Share down in the comments!

Check out the full Zoom for iOS release notes for all the specifics:

General Features:

-Dynamic Island support

-Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options: Allow use of Zoom Mesh – EnableMeshNetworking

Meeting Features:

-Continuous Meeting Chat file and images synchronization

-Zoom IQ Meeting Summary

Webinar Features:

-Webinar automated and translated captions enhancements

-Webinar Resources – Speakers details

Team Chat Features:

-Changing Continuous Meeting Chat ownership

-Continuous Meeting Chat file and images synchronization

-Increase max file size for Team Chat (1:1s, Group Chats, Channels)

-Additional supported languages for Message Translation

Mail and Calendar Features:

-Dark mode for Zoom Calendar

Phone Features:

-Hide incoming calls while in meeting

Resolved Issues:

-Minor bug fixes

-Resolved an issue regarding OTP verification failures

-Resolved an issue with incorrect Portuguese localizations of scheduling options

-Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent visuals for participants in the waiting room

-Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior for taking a call off hold

-Resolved an issue regarding double-registration and poor LTE wireless connection