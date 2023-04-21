The high-tech Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is an elegant way to clean your floors, $300 off

Want to have clean floors effortlessly? Meet the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – it’s a vacuum with a brain.

The S8 Pro Ultra is part of Roborock’s flagship S8 series of three models. In addition to the S8 Pro Ultra, the series also includes the S8+ and the S8.

All three models are smart – they all have the ability to map, route and avoid obstacles, and all have highly effective cleaning capabilities. That means you don’t have to move objects, because the cleaning robot’s reactive 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance technology means it knows how to navigate around them.

All three offer the DuoRoller Brush technology with a 2.5L dustbag capacity. They all also have the VibraRise Mopping System, which pairs high-speed scrubbing and consistent pressure on the floor. The Mopping System’s wide cleaning zone can effortlessly clean anything and everything, from sticky soda to dried-on ketchup spills. All are brilliant at intelligently cleaning your floors and rugs, so you don’t have to.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Dyad Pro Vacuum Cleaner Bundle

The S8 Pro Ultra is a standout choice for people who have busy lives and also want clean floors. It’s a particularly great option for people who have kids and/or fur babies.

What makes the S8 Pro Ultra truly intelligent is that its “ultra” dock empties, washes, refills, and even dries itself.

Its system has an all-new reactive 3D obstacle recognition & avoidance technology and an easy-to-use app control.

It also features the VibraRise® 2.0 + DuoRoller Riser™ Brush + Increased Suction Power (6000Pa) that cleans anything and everything, on any floor, from hardwood to tiles, and even carpets and rugs.

The S8 Pro Ultra is priced at $1,599.

And for a limited time, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Dyad Pro Vacuum Cleaner Bundle is 15% off, bringing the regular price of $2,049.98 down to $1,749.98 – that’s a savings of $300.

The Dyad Pro vacuum cleaner’s unique combination of a full-length front and two rear rollers means that it can clean right up to walls in a single sweep. With 17000Pa suction power, wet and dry messes don’t stand a chance.

There are only 2,000 of these special bundles available

Roborock S8+ Robot Vacuum, Sonic Mop with Self-Empty Dock

The Roborock S8+ is regularly priced at $999.99, but it’s on sale for $799.99, which is a 20% discount – that’s a savings of $200. Buy the Roborock S8+ on Amazon here.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

The Roborock S8 is regularly priced at $749.99, but it’s on sale for $599, which is a 20% discount – that’s a savings of $150. Buy the Roborock S8 on Amazon here.

These offers are only good until April 25

About Roborock

Founded in July 2014, Roborock is an innovator in home robotics and appliances. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, making life easier for Roborock customers. More than 9.28 million Roborock units have been sold in more than 40 countries.

Photos: Roborock