Beats Studio Buds+ launching in May with improved battery life and ANC, new transparent colorway

Last month, 9to5Mac discovered images of unreleased “Beats Studio Buds+” headphones in an iOS 16.4 beta update. The first generation Beats Studio Buds were released back in June of 2021, and these will serve as a second-generation follow-up.

Now, a listing for Beats Studio Buds+ has gone up on Amazon, revealing more details on features, a new transparent colorway, and more.

The Beats Studio Buds+ look very similar to the existing Beats Studio Buds, with a stemless design and small plastic case. They are meant to be an offering for those who want a more sporty alternative to AirPods or use Android phones.

According to the Amazon listing and a source who spoke to 9to5Mac, the Beats Studio Buds+ will feature up to 36 hours of battery life with the included USB-C charging case. This is an increase from the 32 hours of the previous-generation model. Beats Studio Buds+ also have a new audio design with 3x larger microphones and new venting to improve ear pressure.

According to Beats, the new Studio Buds+ earbuds offer 1.6x more Active Noise Cancelation power than their predecessors, and up to 2x improved Transparency mode. Beats Studio Buds+ also offer improvements to Android and iPhone features such as automatic device switching, Hey Siri, one-touch pairing, and Find My support.

More details from the Amazon listing:

Beats Studio Buds+ support spatial audio for immersive music — delivering a surround sound experience — that you can take anywhere

Beats’ custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls

Each bud is equipped with a custom two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion

With 3x larger microphones, new venting, and a powerful processor, Beats Studio Buds+ have up to 1.6x more active noise canceling power and up to 2x improved Transparency

3x larger microphones, powerful ANC, and a voice-targeting algorithm precisely filter background noise for crisp, clear call performance

Beats Studio Buds+ will also include four different eartip options in the box, including XS, S, M, and L, to fit a wider range of ear sizes and create a solid acoustic seal for the best listening experience.

Possibly the most exciting change with the buds is a new color option, Transparent. This new color is very reminiscent of the Nothing Ear 2s with its nearly transparent design, giving the user a look at the technology inside. This new color is also followed by two new colors, Black and Ivory. While not as unique as the Transparent colorway, they still bring a fresh look and differentiate the buds from the existing Beats Studio Buds.

According to the Amazon listing, Beats Studio Buds+ will start shipping on May 18. The price is listed at $169.95.