Here’s a first look at the 2023 Apple Watch Pride face and band

Every year, Apple introduces new watch faces and bands to celebrate Pride month. Although the company is yet to announce this year’s edition of Apple Watch Pride, we now have a first look at what it will look like.

Update: 9to5Mac was able to confirm that the image showing the 2023 Apple Watch Pride face and band is legitimate. You can read the original story below.

2023 Pride Apple Watch

As shared by Aaron on Twitter, this year’s Pride Watch face will have a confetti theme with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag. The new watch band will follow the same theme. An interesting detail about the new watch face is that one of the hands is yellow, and presumably users will be able to change its color.

It’s unclear at this point how exactly these images were found, but they do indeed look legitimate based on assets that Apple uses to show new watch faces available for watchOS. If true, this suggests that the company will announce the new 2023 Apple Watch Pride band and face soon.

It’s worth noting that International Day Against Homophobia is celebrated on May 17, so that may be when Apple will make the 2023 Apple Watch Pride official.

Apple is known for standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights, and every year the company releases Apple Watch Pride bands so that members of the community can show their pride. At the same time, the company also financially supports LGBTQIA+ organizations working to bring about positive change upon diversity.

The current Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop and Pride Nike Sport Loop watch bands are still available at the Apple Online Store for $49 each. You can also find the 2022 Pride Apple Watch Sport Loop on Amazon.