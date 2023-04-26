Hands-on: BenQ’s new 32-inch Ergo Arm 4k Monitor, built with designers in mind

One of the biggest complaints I hear from Apple users when it comes to creating a desk setup is that it’s tough to find an affordable monitor made for Macs. Most affordable monitors lack color accuracy and end up having a different hue or tint when compared to the displays on MacBooks. Then when you want to get a nice, color-corrected display, you need to spend $1000+. But there is finally an option that is much more affordable and gives you everything these more expensive displays give you. The new 32-inch BenQ 4k Ergo Arm is worth considering!

The display

As I mentioned, finding a color-accurate display for Macs that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is tough to find. This BenQ monitor finally changes that; it has everything you would need when it comes to using this display for creative tasks. Let’s talk about all the color certifications and features this thing has:

31.5-inch IPS panel

4k (3840 x 2160) with 140 PPI

HDR 10 support with a peak brightness of 350 nits

1000:1 native contrast

178° viewing angles

60 Hz refresh rate

16:9 aspect ratio

99% of the sRGB color gamut

anti-glare coating

Basically what all of these numbers mean is that it is made with the creator in mind. It’s all about color accuracy and being able to trust what you are looking at.

MacBook compatibility

BenQ has positioned the PD3205 monitor as a designer and creator-first monitor. It is meant to be used to edit videos, manipulate photos, watch 4k content, and be able to handle a wide range of colors. The monitor comes with pre-built viewing modes that can be changed using the included G2 Hotkey Puck, which has been very useful. I personally use the monitor in M-Book mode to take advantage of Mac compatibility. This will get the monitor as close as it can to what the display on the Macbook is actually showing. But it also has:

Animation Mode

CAD/CAM Mode

Dualview Mode (My favorite)

Darkroom Mode

Connectivity

If you are looking for a monitor solution that can also act as your USB-C or Thunderbolt Hub, then this monitor will have you covered. It has every input you can think of.

On the rear:

Thunderbolt 3 PD Port with 90W power delivery

Display port

HDMI 2.0

Micro USB for G2 Puck

USB type B (2)

USB type A Gen3.2 (2)

Then on the side:

USB type C for data

USB type A Gen3.2

3.5mm headphone jack

I am a huge fan of the single cable solution when using displays with laptops. All you do is plug the monitor into power and use the included Thunderbolt 3 cable (which is 1.5 ft.) to connect to your computer, and you are ready to start working.

Ergo arm

Lastly, let’s discuss the ergo arm that comes included with the display. This ergo arm is a huge point of emphasis and pride for BenQ; I mean, it’s in the name of the product! Setting it up is extremely simple – just attach the arm to your desk with the included clamp. You can clamp it onto a surface that is about four inches in thickness. My desk is only one inch thick, so fitting it was no problem. Once the arm is attached, you just grab the monitor and attach it to the arm, and you are done. It took me about two minutes to go from in the box to full set up on my desk.

The arm is extremely well-built. It is sturdy enough that it won’t move on its own, but lightweight enough that it is easy to move with just one hand. You can adjust the height of the monitor (as you can see in my setup, it looks like its floating over my Grovemade stand), you can move the monitor left and right, and you can swivel it as well. Basically, any orientation or position you need the monitor on, it will be able to do.

One last nice feature is that your arm lets you pass through and cover your cables for a clean cable-managed look!

Pricing & availability

The BenQ PD3205UA is currently available for $749. That includes the monitor, the ergo arm, the G2 Hotekey Puck, a Thunderbolt cable, a display port cable, and an HDMI cable. There is no other monitor that gives you this much value for that price, especially in the Apple space.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a monitor that was built for creatives and won’t break the bank, you should consider the new BenQ PD3205UA. It’s a great single cable solution that is color accurate, gives you all the necessary bells and whistles, and looks & feels premium when using it at your desk. This has been a substantial upgrade compared to what I was using before, especially for my workflow.

What do you think? Is $750 a fair price for this monitor? What monitor are you currently using for your desk setup?