Telegram adds Shareable Chat Folders and Custom Wallpapers with its latest update

The popular messaging platform Telegram is once again adding multiple new features to its app with its latest update. The app now features Shareable Chat Folders, Custom Wallpapers, and other new features and improvements. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Telegram’s latest update.

As announced by Telegram in a blog post, Shareable Chat Folders is a new feature that will let users easily share a list of groups and channels with other Telegram users. With just a tap, these users will be able to join all of these groups and channels. You can customize the list if you want and even create different invitation links.

“When creating a link, select the chats you’d like to include – and give it a unique name to match, like Interns or Managers,” Telegram explains. “If you add more chats to your folder and update its link, members will see a suggestion to join the new chats,” the article says.

Another new feature coming to Telegram is Custom Wallpapers. Telegram is known for offering a lot of customization options, and the platform is now taking those further with a new feature that lets users set a different theme for each chat. The other person will be notified and can set the same theme on their side if they want.

But that’s not all. Telegram’s latest update also enhances how bots work. Now these bots can be accessed through any chat via a direct link or by mentioning the bot’s username. Bots also support collaboration and multiplayer features for members of a group chat.

According to Telegram, scrolling through the photo gallery is also now faster, and there are some other interface tweaks across the app. Earlier this year, Telegram introduced a new Power Saving Mode that makes the app use less power, which is great for smartphones and laptops.

Telegram is free and available on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or later.