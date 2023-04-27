Apple reportedly delays next-gen Apple Watch screen technology to 2025 or later

According to a number of different reports over the last few months, the Apple Watch is expected to switch from OLED to micro-LED in the future. A new report from analyst Ross Young today, however, indicates that Apple has already decided to delay the switchover…

Analyst Jeff Pu reported back in January that an Apple Watch Ultra with micro-LED technology and a larger screen was on track for 2024. Bloomberg corroborated that report shortly thereafter, saying Apple would replace the displays in the “highest-end Apple Watches” with micro-LED by the end of 2024.

In a new post on Twitter today, however, analyst Ross Young says that Apple has already delayed this change to the second half of 2025 at the earliest. He didn’t provide any further details on the delay, but with timelines that span this far into the future, delays and production challenges are to be expected.

For context, the Apple Watch currently uses OLED displays, and they have since the very first model was released in 2015. Micro-LED panels offer a number of improvements compared to OLED. Micro-LED can reach higher brightness levels and provide more consistent color output than OLED.

Micro-LED is also less susceptible to burn-in artifacts than OLED. Micro-LED technology is also far more power-efficient than OLED, something that’s especially important on a device like the Apple Watch, where every minute of battery life counts.

The next-generation Apple Watch displays have been described by Bloomberg as offering “brighter, more vibrant colors and the ability to be better seen at an angle.”

The transition to micro-LED for the Apple Watch comes as Apple is aiming to start using its own screens for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Currently, Apple relies on partners such as Samsung and LG for displays that it uses in the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

