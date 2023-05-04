Apple @ Work Podcast: All about Jamf’s spring release

Sponsored by Kolide Kolide’s method means fewer support tickets, less frustration, and most importantly: 100% fleet compliance. Visit kolide.com/appleatwork to learn more or book a demo.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Aaron Webb from Jamf about their Spring release.
Links:
- Jamf’s special event unveils new offerings to streamline Apple device management and extends Jamf Safe Internet to Windows
