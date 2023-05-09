Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 RC to developers and public beta users ahead of official release next week

Apple has been beta testing iOS 16.5 and other software updates since March, and now it seems that these updates are about to be released to the public. Ahead of the official release next week, the company is now rolling out iOS 16.5 RC, iPadOS 16.5 RC, tvOS 16.5 RC, watchOS 9.5 RC, and macOS 13.4 RC to developers and public beta users.

A RC or Release Candidate build is usually released to developers days before its official release to the public to ensure that the software has no major bugs.

What’s new in iOS 16.5 RC?

iOS 16.5 RC will be available today to registered developers and beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air within the next hour, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

As attention starts to shift to iOS 17, which will be introduced next month at WWDC, iOS 16.5 doesn’t include many notable changes.

iOS 16.5 adds new screen recording commands to Siri, which allows you to start or stop a screen recording using the virtual assistant. The update also adds a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app, something which has been highly requested among sports fans in the past.

macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5

One big change coming with macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. Both operating systems now ask for the Apple ID to show and download operating system beta updates.

The system checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

macOS 13.4 full release notes:

Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

tvOS 16.5

For Apple TV users, tvOS 16.5 introduces a new Multiview feature for sports. Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at the same time in a split-screen interface. Start watching a game, and then within a video player, use the Add Game button to add another stream alongside it. The feature only works with games streamed by Apple through the TV app.

Along with tvOS 16.5 RC, Apple is also rolling out HomePod Software 16.5 RC. According to Apple, the updates will be released to the public next week.

Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.