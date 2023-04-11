 Skip to main content

Apple expands new method for installing beta updates to macOS and watchOS

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 11 2023 - 11:11 am PT
5 Comments
Apple expands new method for installing beta updates to macOS and watchOS

Apple has introduced a new system for distributing beta software with iOS 16.4, which now checks whether the user’s Apple ID is participating in the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Beta Software Program. This system is now being expanded to the Mac and Apple Watch with macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5.

Apple is changing how users and developers install beta software on macOS and watchOS

As noted by 9to5Mac, both operating systems now ask for the Apple ID to show and download operating system beta updates. Just like in iOS 16.4 and later, the system checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program.

Previously, anyone could install betas of iOS, macOS, and watchOS by having the right beta profile. But with this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example. Users who are not registered for the program will only have the option of installing public beta software.

According to Apple, the new system will become the only way to install beta software in the future. Here’s what the company said back in February:

Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release.

Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.

Apple expands new method for installing beta updates to macOS and watchOS

More about betas

Apple released iOS 16.5 beta 2 along with new betas of watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4 on Tuesday. While iOS 16.4 introduced many new features, iOS 16.5 seems to be more focused on bug fixes. Still, the update adds new screen recording commands to Siri and a dedicated Sports tab to the Apple News app.

Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

watchOS

watchOS

Apple's software platform for its wrist-worn wea…
macOS

macOS

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.