Apple is making it easier for registered developers to install iOS betas, but eliminating profile sharing

With the release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 on Thursday, Apple announced a major change in how it will distribute betas to developers from now on. Whereas previously installing an iOS beta required a special profile, that process will now be tied to the developer’s Apple ID.

That’s because, starting with iOS 16.4, developers and users will find a special menu to enroll an iPhone or iPad in the Apple Developer or Apple Beta Software Program. The menu is similar to what was introduced with iOS 16 for the HomePod in the Home app; a similar option already exists on tvOS. However, there’s a catch.

Currently, anyone with the right profile can install beta developer software on the iPhone and iPad. With this change, the system will only show the beta option for users registered in the Apple Developer Program. Users who are not registered for the program will only have the option of installing public beta software.

Here’s what Apple says:

Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.

iOS 16.4 introduces many new features. This includes the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emoji, and new Shortcuts actions. iOS 16.4 beta 1 is only available for registered developers at this point.

