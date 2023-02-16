Apple releases first macOS Ventura 13.3 beta to developers

Filipe Espósito

- Feb. 16th 2023 10:23 am PT

macOS Ventura 13.3 beta
Following the public release of macOS 13.2.1 for Mac users earlier this week, Apple has now released the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to developers. The update comes along with iOS 16.4 beta, watchOS 9.4 beta, and tvOS 16.4 beta.

What’s new with macOS Ventura 13.3?

At this point, it’s unclear what changes with today’s update. Both macOS 13.2 and macOS 13.2.1 were focused on fixing bugs and security breaches. For example, macOS 13.2 brings about 20 security patches, while macOS 13.2.1 fixes an exploit found in WebKit that had been actively being used by attackers.

But there are some features that the company may add with macOS Ventura 13.3. For example, Apple is yet to release Apple Pay Later and Apple Music Classical. Of course, we’ll only know for sure once we get our hands on the latest macOS beta. There’s also a really annoying bug in notifications affecting macOS Ventura users.

If you already have your Mac enrolled in the Apple Developer program, all you need to do is go to the Software Update menu within the System Settings app to install macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 1.

Spot any changes in today’s release of macOS Ventura 13.3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

