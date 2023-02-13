macOS 13.2.1 update fixes WebKit security breach that has been ‘actively exploited’

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 to all users. While the company wasn’t clear on what changed with the updates at first, it has now been revealed that macOS Ventura 13.2.1 fixes a security hole in WebKit that has been “actively exploited” by attackers.

Security exploit fixed with macOS 13.2.1

According to an Apple Support webpage, today’s macOS update fixes an exploit affecting WebKit – the engine behind Apple’s Safari web browser. More specifically, Apple says that it is aware that attackers have been using this exploit to execute arbitrary code. Here’s exactly how the company describes the security update:

WebKit Available for: macOS Ventura Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

But users running older versions of macOS can also get the patch for the same security exploit. That’s because Apple has also released Safari 16.3.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey. As expected, the update includes the same security patches that come with macOS Ventura 13.2.1. A similar exploit was also fixed on the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 16.3.1.

Last month Apple released macOS Ventura 13.2 with over 20 security fixes that prevent apps from accessing user-sensitive data, executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and more. The update also introduced the ability for users to set a physical key as their Apple ID two-factor authentication method.

Both macOS 13.2.1 and iOS 16.3.1 also fix multiple other security exploits. For example, today’s updates fix a bug in the Shortcuts app that could let apps “observe unprotected user data.” That’s why it’s always important to keep your devices updated with the latest version of the operating system.

You can now download macOS Ventura 13.2.1 by going to the Software Update menu in the System Settings app. As for iOS 16.3.1, you can download it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

