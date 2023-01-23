Apple releases macOS 13.2 with support for Security Keys, bug fixes, and more

Apple has officially released macOS 13.2 alongside iOS 16.3 today. The main new feature arriving with the latest software is support for Security Keys with Apple ID.

macOS 13.2 is starting to roll out now, head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available on your Mac.

For the first time on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 allow users to leverage a physical key to increase the security of their Apple ID.

Two other minor changes include a bug fix for Freeform and VoiceOver.

Meanwhile, in iOS 16.3, new changes beyond Security Key support include a new Unity Wallpaper, iPhone horizontal line bug fix, Home Lock Screen widget fix, and more.

macOS 13.2 release notes

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

