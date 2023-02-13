iOS 16.3.1 now available for iPhone users, here’s what’s new

iOS 16.3.1 is rolling out today to iPhone users, alongside iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad. These updates include fixes for iCloud performance, Siri and Find My, and Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Head below for the full release notes.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 16.3.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20D67. It’s available for any iPhone capable of running iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer.

“This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone,” Apple says.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 16.3.1:

  • iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud
  • Siri requests for Find My may not work
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Alongside iOS 16.3.1, Apple is also rolling out the following updates for its other platforms today:

