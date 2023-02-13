Apple fixes annoying HomePod bug that caused HomeKit requests to time out and fail the first time you ask

Apple today released HomePod OS 16.3.2 for HomePod, HomePod mini, and HomePod (second-generation) devices. The update addresses a pesky bug introduced with 16.3 that made controlling a HomeKit smart home a particularly frustrating affair…

The issue was that Siri on HomePod would fail to complete a smart home request the first time you asked. So for example, if you asked your new HomePod (second-generation) to turn on a Philips Huge lightbulb accessory, the first time you asked it would (probably) fail.

Siri would simply stall with “on it,” “working on that,” and other similar error messages before timing out and failing altogether. A very annoying state of affairs when you just want to turn on the lights in the room using your fancy new Apple smart speaker.

The workaround was to simply ask the same request again, and it would immediately succeed the second time around.

Thankfully, Apple says that this bug is squashed in the just-released 16.3.2 update. HomePods automatically install updates periodically.

You can force your HomePod to update right now through the Home app. Open the app, tap the ••• button, tap Home Settings, and scroll down to Software Update.

Simultaneously with HomePod OS 16.3.2, Apple also released bug fix updates for iPhone and iPad with iOS 16.3.1, including iCloud-related fixes. A bug fix patch for macOS Ventura is also available.

