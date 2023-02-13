Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2.1 with important bug fixes for Mac users

Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura 13.2.1 for Mac users. According to Apple, the update brings “important bug fixes,” but there are no details on what exactly today’s update fixes. The update comes three weeks after the release of macOS 13.2, which introduced support for Security Keys with Apple.

macOS Ventura 13.2.1 now available

macOS 13.2.1 is starting to roll out now – head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available on your Mac. In addition to bug fixes, Apple says macOS Ventura 13.2.1 also brings security updates. The new version comes alongside the release of iOS 16.3.1 and HomePod Software 16.3.2.

With macOS 13.2 and iOS 16.3, Apple introduced the ability for users to set a physical key as their Apple ID two-factor authentication method. These updates also came with more than 20 security fixes that prevent apps from accessing user-sensitive data, executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and more.

