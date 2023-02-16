iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new Emoji for iPhone and iPad users

Apple on Thursday released the first beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to developers. While we don’t yet know exactly what changes with today’s updates, we can already confirm that the latest iOS and iPadOS betas add new Emoji for iPhone and iPad users.

New Emoji coming with iOS 16.4

These new Emoji are part of the Unicode Standard for Emoji Update 15.0, which was announced in July 2022. Among the new Emoji, there are icons for a shaking face, a goose, a hyacinth, and a plain pink heart.

