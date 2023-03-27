Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.3 with new emoji, bug fixes, more

Alongside iOS 16.4, Apple has also released macOS Ventura 13.3 today to all Mac users. This update includes 21 new emoji, updates to Freeform, a wide set of bug fixes and performance improvements, and more. Here’s everything to expect when you update your Mac.

What’s new in macOS 13.3?

macOS 13.3 is starting to roll out now. You can head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available on your Mac. As always, the update may take a few hours to hit every Mac. Once you download it, your Mac will restart and install the update.

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

What are you most excited to try in macOS 13.3? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon