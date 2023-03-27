iOS 16.4 is now available for everyone: Here’s what’s new

iOS 16.4 is now rolling out to everyone and it includes a number of new features for iPhone users. There are new emoji, more powerful web apps, bug fixes, and much more. Head below for the full release notes.

How to install iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are available to all iPhone and iPad models starting today. You can update by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update. If you don’t see the update right away, be sure to keep checking as it can sometimes take a few minutes to hit every iPhone and iPad. The updates are expected to be available to everyone within the hour.

Once you begin the installation process, your iPhone or iPad will download the update, then prompt you to reboot your device to finish the process. Keep in mind your device will be unusable while it reboots to install the update.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

Here’s the official release notes for iOS 16.4:

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

﻿﻿Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

﻿﻿Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

﻿﻿Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

