Apple releases watchOS 9.4 for Apple Watch; what’s new?

Apple has a new software update today for Apple Watch users. watchOS 9.4 is rolling out now and it expands Cycle Tracking and AFib history features to more countries, fixes a pesky alarms bug, and more. Head below for the full details.

New features in watchOS 9.4

watchOS 9.4 is rolling out now to all users. You can update your Apple Watch by going to Settings, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. You can also install the update via the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone.

What’s new in watchOS 9.4? Here’s the full rundown from Apple:

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with the cover-to-mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

Here’s how Apple describes AFib history:

AFib is a chronic condition, but the amount of time people spend in AFib can change. People with AFib often live healthy, active lives. The amount of time your heart is in AFib can potentially be reduced with regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, a healthy weight, and treatment of other medical conditions that could worsen AFib. If left untreated, AFib can lead to heart failure or blood clots that may lead to stroke. AFib History gives long-term visibility into the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFib, also known as AFib burden, so you can share this information with your physician for richer conversations.

You can also learn more about Apple Watch’s Cycle Tracking features on Apple’s website right here.

If you spot anything else new in watchOS 9.4 on your Apple Watch, let us know down in the comments.

