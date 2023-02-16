iOS 16.4 brings interface tweaks to Apple Music, no sign of Apple Classical

Apple on Thursday released multiple new betas to developers, including iOS 16.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1. As we’ve already seen, the latest beta software for iPhone and iPad comes with some interesting changes. Among them, the Apple Music interface has been slightly tweaked, but there are still no signs of Apple Classical coming soon.

What’s new in Apple Music with iOS 16.4

A subtle but interesting change that some users may notice after installing iOS 16.4 is the addition of the user’s profile picture in the Library tab of the Music app. Previously, the profile picture only appeared in the Listen Now and Browse tabs. By tapping there, you can access your Apple Music profile and other related settings.

But that’s not all. Apple has also changed the interface of the feedbacks for some of the actions in the Music app. For example, when you add a song to the Play Next queue, the Music app now shows a small card at the bottom of the screen confirming the action. Previously, the app showed a large card in the middle of the screen.

In addition, the playlists menu now shows the artwork covers in a smaller size, so that more playlists fit on the screen at once. Some of the buttons in the app have also been slightly changed. However, unlike Apple Podcasts, Apple Music is not getting any new features for now.

No sign of Apple Classical

It’s been almost two years since Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic. At the time, the company said it was working on a “new classical music experience” for iOS users expected to be introduced in 2022. It was later revealed based on leaked code that Apple has been working on a new app called Apple Classical exclusively for classical music.

Even though iOS 16 includes some internal mentions of Apple Classical, there are still no signs that strongly suggest that the app will be released any time soon. It’s unclear at this point what happened to cause Apple to delay the Apple Classical release.

iOS 16.4 also includes the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, dozens of new emoji, and new Shortcuts actions. iOS 16.4 beta 1 is only available for registered developers at this point. Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: