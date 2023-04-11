Apple releases new betas of watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4

Apple has released a new round of betas for Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch today. These updates come after Apple kickstarted the beta testing process two weeks ago. iOS 16.5 beta is also now available.

Here are the details:

watchOS 9.5 beta 2, build number: 20T5538d

tvOS 16.5 beta 2, build number: 20L5538d

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2, build number: 22F5037d

