Apple releases new betas of watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4

Apple has released a new round of betas for Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch today. These updates come after Apple kickstarted the beta testing process two weeks ago. iOS 16.5 beta is also now available.
Here are the details:
- watchOS 9.5 beta 2, build number: 20T5538d
- tvOS 16.5 beta 2, build number: 20L5538d
- macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2, build number: 22F5037d
Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.
