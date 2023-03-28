Following yesterday’s round of public software updates, Apple is releasing new betas for developers today. As part of this, macOS Ventura 13.4 is now rolling out to registered developers over the air.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

If you already have your Mac enrolled in the Apple Developer program, all you need to do is go to the Software Update menu within the System Settings app to install macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 1. The update will gradually roll out over the air over the next hour. The build number is 22F5027f.

There’s no word on what’s new in macOS 13.4 just yet, and we’re still waiting for the update to download and install so we can dive in. Yesterday’s release of macOS 13.3 brought new emoji, a range of bug fixes and security improvements, and more.

Currently, macOS 13.4 is only available to registered developers. We expect a public beta to be released as soon as sometime later this week or next week.

Spot any changes in today’s release of macOS Ventura 13.4? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon