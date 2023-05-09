 Skip to main content

Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility, capabilities, release date, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 9 2023 - 9:09 am PT
0 Comments
Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility

Final Cut Pro – as well as Logic Pro – is officially coming to iPad with a touch-based UI. Read on for Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility, its capabilities, pricing, release date, and more.

On the official Final Cut Pro for iPad landing page, Apple touts you can “Bring your entire studio to your shoot.”

Record, edit, finish, and deliver. All on iPad.

Create vlogs, social content, music videos, shorts, and more.

A complete pro video studio at your fingertips.

Final Cut Pro for iPad has “An all-new creative interface. For creators.” And Apple says it allows you to “Edit video projects with immediacy and speed using your finger or Apple Pencil on a touch‑first interface, completely reimagined for iPad.”

However, the powerful video software will be quite limited in what iPads are able to run it. And we’ve got a guide on Logic Pro compatibility that works on more iPads than Final Cut Pro.

Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility

  • Works with 11- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 or M2 chip (2021 or 2022 models)
  • Also works with iPad Air 5th gen with M1 chip (2022 model)
  • Requires iPadOS 16.4 or later
Final Cut Pro compatibility 1

Final Cut Pro for iPad capabilities

  • Frame-accurate edits with your finger
  • Live Drawing
  • HDR
  • iMovie import
  • Precise edits with Apple Pencil
  • Keyboard commands with Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Scene removal maks, Auto crop, Voice isolation
  • Clip syncing, easy angle/audio switching
  • Fast Cut automation workflows
  • Titles, transitions, and effects included
  • Shoot ProRes right from iPad into Final Cut Pro
  • ProRes RAW support, Cinematic mode, LUTs, keyframes, more

Release date and pricing

  • Final Cut Pro for iPad Pro and Air is launching on Tuesday, May 23
  • Pricing is set at $4.99/month or $49/year
  • One-month free trial included

Check out more details about Final Cut Pro for iPad on Apple’s landing page and in the announcement video:

Here’s why Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing thinks the new software delivers “the ultimate mobile studio”:

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Are you excited about Final Cut Pro coming to the latest iPad Pro and Air models? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on Final Cut Pro compatibility!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Final Cut Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12