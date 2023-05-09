Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility, capabilities, release date, more

Final Cut Pro – as well as Logic Pro – is officially coming to iPad with a touch-based UI. Read on for Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility, its capabilities, pricing, release date, and more.

On the official Final Cut Pro for iPad landing page, Apple touts you can “Bring your entire studio to your shoot.”

Record, edit, finish, and deliver. All on iPad. Create vlogs, social content, music videos, shorts, and more. A complete pro video studio at your fingertips.

Final Cut Pro for iPad has “An all-new creative interface. For creators.” And Apple says it allows you to “Edit video projects with immediacy and speed using your finger or Apple Pencil on a touch‑first interface, completely reimagined for iPad.”

However, the powerful video software will be quite limited in what iPads are able to run it. And we’ve got a guide on Logic Pro compatibility that works on more iPads than Final Cut Pro.

Final Cut Pro iPad compatibility

Works with 11- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 or M2 chip (2021 or 2022 models)

Also works with iPad Air 5th gen with M1 chip (2022 model)

Requires iPadOS 16.4 or later

Final Cut Pro for iPad capabilities

Frame-accurate edits with your finger

Live Drawing

HDR

iMovie import

Precise edits with Apple Pencil

Keyboard commands with Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio

Scene removal maks, Auto crop, Voice isolation

Clip syncing, easy angle/audio switching

Fast Cut automation workflows

Titles, transitions, and effects included

Shoot ProRes right from iPad into Final Cut Pro

ProRes RAW support, Cinematic mode, LUTs, keyframes, more

Release date and pricing

Final Cut Pro for iPad Pro and Air is launching on Tuesday, May 23

Pricing is set at $4.99/month or $49/year

One-month free trial included

Check out more details about Final Cut Pro for iPad on Apple’s landing page and in the announcement video:

Here’s why Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing thinks the new software delivers “the ultimate mobile studio”:

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Are you excited about Final Cut Pro coming to the latest iPad Pro and Air models? Share your thoughts in the comments!

