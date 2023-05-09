Apple announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming to iPad later this month

Mic drop moment for pro apps team at Apple this morning. Apple just announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are officially and finally coming to iPad. Final Cut Pro is Apple’s professional video editing software that has been exclusive to Mac before now. The same is true for Logic Pro, Apple’s professional audio editing software for Mac. Both apps will land on the iPad later this month.

Apple says both Final Cut and Logic for iPad have been designed with a touch-first interface that turns the iPad into the ultimate mobile studio:

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

For years, Apple has only provided iPad versions of iMovie and GarageBand, but these tools were no match for the pro-level Mac counterparts. Instead, Apple leaned on third-party app developers to provide specific needs iPad users expect from video and audio editing software.

Starting May 23, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on the iPad for the first time. While Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are one-time purchases on the Mac, both apps will use subscription pricing for their iPad versions.

Final Cut Pro for iPad takes advantage of multi-touch, Apple Pencil, and more:

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier than ever and enables users to interact with content in completely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger, and with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch gestures, push their creativity to new heights.

With Live Drawing, users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.1 They can also speed up their workflows by adding a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to utilize key commands.2 Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video — taking advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — and apply color grades with accuracy using Reference Mode.

Logic Pro for iPadOS also takes advantage of the iPad hardware:

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to quickly shape sounds.

With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings, and with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio. Creators can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production.

iPad users can unlock Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad for $4.99/month or $49.99/year per app. Apple is also offering a one-month free trial of each app. For comparison, Final Cut Pro for Mac is a one-time purchase of $299.99, and Logic Pro costs $199.99.

Both apps require recent iPad hardware releases for compatibility. Final Cut Pro requires an Apple M1 chip or later and Logic Pro needs an A12 Bionic chip or higher. Look for both starting May 23.