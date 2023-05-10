Ivory for Mastodon gets updated with Safari Extension and other enhancements

Ivory has become one of the most popular Mastodon clients for iPhone and iPad users, as it is designed by the same developers as Tweetbot. Now the app has been updated with even more enhancements, including a Safari Extension, redesigned media viewer, and new sounds.

What’s new with Ivory 1.4

Version 1.4 of Ivory for iOS comes with a redesigned media viewer that lets users see or hide alt text. In addition, there’s now a visible preview of the media when adding an alt text with live text support. Today’s update also improves fetching of new posts when the user is far behind in their timeline. But there’s more.

An interesting detail about the latest Ivory update for Mastodon is that it comes with a Safari Extension to open Mastodon links in Ivory. This way, users can easily interact with posts from the social network directly in the app.

Version 1.4 also adds a new sound when boosting a post, new icons for the app, and the reading position is now saved in the timeline. Back in March, Ivory was updated to let users create a Mastodon account directly in the app, which made the process much streamlined.

Ivory was created as a result of the end of Tweetbot, which was discontinued after Twitter announced that developers could no longer create third-party clients for the social network using its official API. Those who were already Tweetbot users will feel quite familiar with Ivory, which has kept all the same fundamentals as the previous app.

The app is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It requires a subscription of $.199 per month or $14.99 per year, but you can download it for free for a demonstration.

