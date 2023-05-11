 Skip to main content

How to watch new Michael J. Fox documentary ‘Still’

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 11 2023 - 8:40 pm PT
A new critically-acclaimed documentary film ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie‘ premieres today on Apple TV+. The film spans Fox’s career and examines his optimistic, upbeat attitude to Parkinson’s disease, having been diagnosed at just 29-years-old. Here’s how to watch the movie.

‘Still’ combines scripted elements with new interviews and archive footage, often cutting to Fox’s performances in films to demonstrate the current topic of discussion. Obviously, Back to the Future references feature heavily.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, the documentary premiered at SXSW earlier this year and was warmly received by critics, currently sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. It debuts worldwide for anyone to watch on Apple TV+ today.

How to watch Still: A Michael J. Fox movie

Still is an Apple Original Film, available exclusively on Apple TV+. A TV+ subscription normally costs $6.99 per month. If you haven’t created an Apple ID account before, you can get a seven day free trial here.

Access Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app. You can get the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity and more platforms. Android and PC users can also watch through a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also streaming on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ catalog contains hundreds of Apple original TV shows and movies. Hit shows airing now includes the third season of Ted Lasso, and sci-fi series Silo.

Also premiering today is drama series City on Fire. New comedy series High Desert starring Patricia Arquette arrives next week, followed by Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne comedy Platonic later in May. See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.

