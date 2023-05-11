 Skip to main content

The relocated and reimagined original Apple Store opens on May 19

Apple Tysons Corner Grand Reopening

We learned at the beginning of the month that the very first Apple Store outside of Washington DC was not only getting a major renovation but also a new location. Now the company has officially announced that Apple Tysons Corner is getting its grand reopening on May 19.

May 19 is a special date for the new Tysons Corner store to open as it’s the 22-year anniversary of the original Apple Store opening in 2001.

Apple shared an official announcement with 9to5Mac:

Since opening our first-ever Apple Store here 22 years ago, we’re proud to be opening this newly reimagined space.
It’s a celebration of how far we’ve come.
And we couldn’t have done it without the community

Lining up with the company’s ethos, the new store features “inclusive, innovative, and sustainable design enhancements.”

Apple history and retail expert Michael Steeber previously shared that he expects the new Tysons Corner store to be a huge deal:

It goes without saying that this opening will be significant because it’s the first time the first Apple Store has ever moved. But this opening will be much more than that — trust me. Tysons Corner is where it all began.

The new Apple Store is on the second level of the Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia, and will officially open at 10 am on May 19.

As I previously mentioned, Michael Steeber created an incredible app called Apple Store Time Machine that lets you explore some of Apple’s iconic stores as they were at launch – including Tysons Corner.

Apple Tysons Corner at launch
