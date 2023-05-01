The original Apple Store is moving to a new modern home

After opening its very first Apple Store location outside of Washington DC over two decades ago, Apple has announced that the Tysons Center store is not only getting a modern renovation but also a new location.

Apple opened its first two Apple Stores in May 2001 with one in Tysons, Virginia (technically McLean), and a second in Glendale, California. However, with the former on the East Coast, it was officially the first location.

Discovered by Michael Steeber, after 22 years, Apple has announced that it’s working on an all-new space for Tysons Corner. Apple detailed the news on the temporary facade of the new space over the weekend:

The first-ever Apple Store opened 22 years ago here at Tysons Corner. Soon we look forward to welcoming you to this newly reimagined space. Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the next chapter.

It also features the tagline “Hello. Again. A new chapter is coming soon.” on the exterior as well as the store’s website.

Via shoptysons

Apple Retail and history expert Michael Steeber shared his thoughts on how big a deal this project is:

It goes without saying that this opening will be significant because it’s the first time the first Apple Store has ever moved. But this opening will be much more than that — trust me. Tysons Corner is where it all began.

If you haven’t checked it out before, Michael Steeber created an incredible app called Apple Store Time Machine that lets you explore some of Apple’s iconic stores as they were at launch – including Tysons Corner.

Tysons Corner in 2001 via Apple Store Time Machine