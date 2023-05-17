Report reveals Android users switching to iPhone at 5-year high

After a report last week about how long Apple users are keeping their iPhones, CIRP is out today with another study. Digging into how many new iPhone buyers in the US are coming from Google’s platform, the new survey shows Apple is attracting the most switchers from Android it’s seen in the last five years.

CIRP’s data has shown some positive momentum for iPhone this spring like the smartphone achieving a new record average selling price just shy of $1,000.

The new report today covering what percentage of new iPhone customers switched from Android in the US is another bullish signal for Apple.

Users on Android switching to iPhone hit 5-year high

Shown in the chart below, 15% of new iPhone owners report having an Android device as their last smartphone. That’s a 4% increase from what CIRP saw last year, and 5% higher than the data seen in 2020 and 2021.

Two percent of new iPhone buyers said they came from a basic phone, “other,” or were first-time iPhone owners. And 83% said they previously had an iPhone.

The last time new Android switchers made up 15% of new iPhone buyers – according to CIRP – was back in 2018. The highest rate of switchers in the last nine years was 21% back in 2016.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri also shared during the company’s Q2 earnings call that “any places where our market share is low, we tend to add a lot of switchers.” That means many markets outside the US are seeing greater than 15% of new iPhone buyers coming from Android.

CIRP closes the report by saying it’s interesting to consider what goes into a buyer’s decision to switch platforms and plans to dig into that in a future report.

