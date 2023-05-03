 Skip to main content

iPhone achieves new record average selling price, closing in on $1,000

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 3 2023 - 6:01 am PT
Following up after revealing the most popular iPhones for 2023, CIRP is out today with its latest report that shows Apple has hit a new record for the iPhone’s average selling price in a normally challenging quarter. Here’s the new high…

CIRP released the new report on its Substack this morning titled “Apple Hits New High in iPhone Average Selling Price – in an Unlikely Quarter.”

Normally, the September and holiday quarters are Apple’s strongest for iPhone average selling price with early adopters eager to buy the premium models after release.

However, Apple was able to make an impressive increase in the iPhone average selling price not just during the March quarter of 2023, but steadily over the last year. It’s gone from $882 to $988.

Here’s a look at what CIRP’s iPhone data says:

Along with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro being the most popular models for 2023 which of course was a major factor in the increased average selling price, CIRP noted upgraded storage and customers going for the 14 or 14 Plus as compared to the 13 mini a year ago as two more tailwinds.

In closing, CIRP says:

We believe that the strength of the global market for used iPhones supports their generous trade-in values. This simultaneously reduces the expense of a new iPhone and subtly encourages buying a more premium model, confident it will retain more of its value.

