Here’s how used iPhone and Android trade-in conditions compare

After its last report looked at what iPhone and Android users do with their old devices, CIRP is out today with a follow-up that reveals what condition the different smartphones were in as they were traded in, sold, or handed down to family or friends.

CIRP published the new study “Old iPhones are in Pretty Decent Shape” on its Substack this morning. For context, the firm’s last study showed that ~85% of iPhones are re-used in some way or another.

For the new survey, CIRP asked both iPhone and Android users about the condition of the screen and battery before it was traded in, sold, or given away. Interestingly, the self-reported results were almost identical between the two when it came to the display.

Almost two-thirds said the screen condition was perfect with 21% calling it “scratched but usable.” 13% said their device was “cracked but usable” with only 6% having a “cracked and unusable” screen.

When it came to battery condition, about one-quarter of used iPhones and Android devices were said to last a full day or longer without charging.

A third of iPhones were said to last for most of the day without charging while 42% of Android devices were reported to do the same.

Another quarter of both iPhone and Android phones were identified as lasting about half a day without charging. But 15% of iPhones “needed to charge every couple of hours,” while only 7% of Android phone batteries were in that condition.

While batteries naturally age and wear out with time and use (more charge cycles = more battery degradation), it may be consumers using screen protectors that are keeping such a high percentage of smartphone screens in “perfect” condition.

It’s hard to know exactly why used Android smartphones had better battery life than iPhones. But one possible explanation could be that many Android devices have larger battery capacities to start which might help them retain a higher remaining capacity after a few years than iPhones.

In closing, CIRP says it looks like the condition of used iPhones may be improving in recent years:

Over the years, Apple has worked with its suppliers to make iPhones more durable and improve their battery life – and it seems to have worked. While we started asking about the condition of retired phones only a few years ago, anecdotally it seems like fewer consumers are walking around with cracked phones and fading batteries.

Top image via 9to5Google