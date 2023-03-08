Here’s how iPhone, iPad, and Mac usage varies by age

Recent studies from CIRP have researched what iPhone colors are most popular, how wearing an Apple Watch affects iPhone buying habits, and more. Today, the firm is out with a new study showing how age impacts the likelihood of using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

CIRP released its new report today titled “The Apple Ecosystem Age Profile Works” on Substack.

Continuing its mission to better understand the inner workings of Apple’s business, CIRP decided to dig into how age plays a role in using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

CIRP notes that Apple advertises as a “younger brand” for all of its products and indeed “device owners tend to be younger than average US consumers.” But in particular, it was curious if those trends held true across iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

As it turns out, roughly half of all iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners are between the ages of 18 and 34. And 18 to 44-year-olds make up over 70% of Apple users across the three hero devices.

Less than 30% of iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners were 45 or older.

All three products had very similar splits on age but Mac ownership did trend a bit younger than iPhone and iPad.

In conclusion, CIRP says with customer age profiles not varying much by device, “the Apple plan is working.”

Top image via Basic Apple Guy