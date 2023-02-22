Does wearing an Apple Watch affect iPhone buying habits? Here’s what the data says

Apple Watch affect iPhone purchase

CIRP is out with an interesting new study this morning looking at the correlation between Apple Watch owners and which iPhone they have as well as what iPhone people pick who don’t own Apple’s wearable.

CIRP shared the new report on its Substack titled “Apple Watch Owners are Better iPhone Customers – or Customers of Better iPhones.”

While Apple has made it possible to set up and use an Apple Watch as a standalone device, CIRP notes that “virtually” everyone uses it as an accessory with their iPhone. With that in mind, CIRP set out to discover how wearing an Apple Watch affects iPhone buying decisions.

How wearing an Apple Watch affects iPhone purchases

Of those with an Apple Watch, 36% have one of the latest iPhones with a 14/14 Plus or 14 Pro/Pro Max. Meanwhile, 26% of customers without an Apple Watch had the same iPhones.

When looking at how many Apple Watch owners had an iPhone 13 or 14, that number jumped to 83%. For non-Apple Watch folks, that was 72%.

One of the biggest splits was 54% of Apple Watch owners buying a recent pro model iPhone, while just 30% of non-watch owners going for the same.

Here’s a look at the complete results:

CIRP highlights the results aren’t surprising but it’s interesting to see the difference it makes for Apple’s iPhone sales when looking at its watch vs non-watch customers.

